Today’s Man Utd transfer news sees some exciting attacking talent being strongly linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could undoubtedly do with putting together a more competitive squad for the near future, but it seems the Norwegian tactician also has his eye on the long run as well.

According to a report from Catalan publication Sport, United have made an initial approach for Barcelona youngster Marc Jurado, a talented 16-year-old winger.

The wide-man came up through Barca’s academy and is seemingly regarded as one of their brightest prospects at the moment.

United notably lured Gerard Pique to Manchester at a young age so could perhaps repeat their trick here after making contact with Barcelona about the possible deal.

Elsewhere, a far bigger name in Jadon Sancho has also got Man Utd fans talking with his latest social media hint over his future.

Engaging with fans on Instagram Live, the Borussia Dortmund star took a sip of water shortly after a fan asked him to have a drink if he was United-bound.

It could be that the 20-year-old didn’t see that request and had a drink anyway, but MUFC fans will no doubt be in meltdown over this huge possible hint.

Sancho’s stunt follows plenty of recent transfer gossip claiming United are his first choice for his next club even if they don’t qualify for next season’s Champions League.