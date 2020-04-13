Manchester United join running for transfer of star with £52.5m buy-out clause

Manchester United and Manchester City are both in the race to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, according to a report in Sky Sports.

According to the report, the 21-year-old defender is in high demand across Europe with Bayern Munich and major clubs in Spain all looking at signing the French centre-back.

However, it is believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola are also keen on bringing the young centre-back to Manchester with both managers in the market for a centre-back this summer.

Upamecano has starred for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and the Champions League with the club pushing both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the race for the Bundesliga title.

The young French defender has been at the heart of RB Leipzig’s title charge as the club find themselves in third place five-points off top spot in the Bundesliga with nine games left to play.

Upamecano reportedly has a release clause of £52.5m and is on the last year of his contract at RB Leipzig and could be on the move this summer with a host of clubs interested in signing the young defender.