Manchester United urged to keep star and create ‘sensational’ partnership

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been urged to keep star midfielder Paul Pogba and create a ‘sensational’ partnership in midfield with new Red Devils recruit Bruno Fernandes, according to a report in the Mirror.

The French international Pogba has been plagued with injuries this campaign and has barely featured for United this season while speculation surrounding his future at the club continues.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from United with Juventus and Real Madrid emerging as possible destinations for the French midfielder.

However, according to former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich, the Red Devils should do everything in their power to keep the French international at the club so that he can forge a ‘sensational’ partnership in midfield with United’s January recruit Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Pogba and Bruno Fernandes as cited in the Mirror, Bosnich said:

“I think they should[keep Pogba] for as long as the player wants to stay at the club, and only they know that because they are with him day in, day out inside the four walls.”

“I think they should persist with him. The bottom line is that they paid a lot of money for him, it’s doubtful that they will get that kind of money in return and if he is making all of the right noises and performing as he can – if he performs at the best of his ability, him and Fernandes in the middle will be absolutely sensational.”

“You have to remember as well that if you let go of a player of that kind of ilk – it would still be for a considerable amount, I don’t think it will be what they purchased him for – you still have to replace him and that must be in their mind,” he added.

It’s certain that both Fernandes and Pogba would be an eye-watering partnership in midfield for United should the club manage to keep the French midfielder at the club and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen on fielding both stars in his starting eleven provided Pogba stays fit in the long term.