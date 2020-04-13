Newcastle plot £30m summer bid for Manchester United target

According to the Sun via the Daily Star, Newcastle are plotting a £30m bid for Aston Villa maestro John McGinn, who is also a summer target for Manchester United.

The Star claim that Steve Bruce is willing to make a big-money move for the energetic midfielder, who he actually brought to Villa from Scotland back in 2018.

The Sun add that the Red Devils are eyeing a possible move for McGinn after the ace captured the attention of United great Sir Alex Ferguson with some of his fine performances this season.

The report adds that Villa are confident of keeping hold of McGinn, but only the basis that they stay in the top-flight this season, relegation could reportedly leave the Midlands outfit forced to sell the ace.

McGinn had started to settle in the Premier League but has been sidelined with an ankle injury since December, the Scotland international has made 18 top-flight appearances this season.

It’s easy to see why Bruce is keen to bring McGinn to the toon, on the United front – does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really have such an urgent need to bolster his midfield now?

Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in January has lifted the entire team, veteran defensive midfield Nemanja Matic has looked rejuvenated over the past couple of months, Fred is finally living up to his price-tag and youngster Scott McTominay looks like he could be real staple in the side for many years to come.

It’s also worth mentioning that superstar midfielder Paul Pogba is on the way back from injury, the Red Devils seem stocked with plenty of quality options in the middle of the park.

McGinn has certainly shown signs of being a top player, but perhaps Newcastle would be his best destination were he to leave Villa in the next transfer window.