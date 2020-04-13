Real Madrid have made an inquiry about the availability of Arsenal star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of a bid for the Gabon international, according to a report in the Mirror.

Aubameyang’s contract with Arsenal expires next season and it is understood that a host of top European clubs are looking to sign the forward, including Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

According to a report in the Mirror via France Football, Real Madrid have now made an inquiry as to whether they can sign the Gabonese striker from Arsenal this summer.

A source speaking to the French publication as quoted in the Mirror said:

“On the market, a serial goalscorer like Aubameyang is valued at €50m (£43.5m) as he enters the final year of his contract.

“But I think that Arsenal are going to do everything they can to keep him. I see them more likely selling (Alexandre) Lacazette and taking another major striker.”

The 30-year-old striker has been in stellar form for Arsenal this season scoring 17 goals in the Premier League before the season was suspended and is desperate to play Champions League football, according to the report.

However, it is understood that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta wants to keep Aubameyang at the club at all costs and has instructed the Arsenal board to keep hold of the player come what may.