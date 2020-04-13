Real Madrid may have to accept loan demand to sign target this summer

According to Spanish publication Marca, Rennes wish to keep hold of starlet Eduardo Camavinga for another season, handing a possible blow to Real Madrid’s plans to land the talent this summer.

Marca claim that the French outfit are open to agreeing the sale of the 17-year-old this summer on the basis that Camavinga stays with his boyhood club on loan for next season.

Zinedine Zidane seems to have his heart set on a swoop for Camavinga, with Marca reporting that the Los Blancos boss is a massive admirer of the ace’s.

It’s added that the youngster is eyed as a long-term successor to Casemiro at the Bernabeu. Perhaps signing Camavinga and loaning him back to Rennes is the best option for both sides.

As talented as Camavinga is, he’d find it hard to win a place in the team ahead of Casemiro and promising Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde.

Camavinga has played a key role for his boyhood club this season, making 36 appearances across all competitions. Rennes clearly aren’t keen on this changing so soon.

Guaranteed first-team football is bound to make the talent a better player in the long run, so Los Blancos should really consider Rennes’ apparent proposal.

Camavinga has already established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders with some mature displays in defensive midfield this season.

The ace has also won a cap for France’s Under-21s after earning his full French citizenship earlier this term.