Real Madrid plot strategy to land marquee signings of superstar duo

Real Madrid reportedly have plans to try and land both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe between now and the 2021 summer transfer window.

Los Blancos remain in contention for major trophies this season, although they have work to do to turn things around in the La Liga title race and Champions League when the campaign resumes.

SEE MORE: Zinedine Zidane wants French trio to join his Real Madrid squad this Summer

One of the biggest issues for Zinedine Zidane this season though has been the lack of goals in the side, as they’ve managed 49 in their 27 league outings.

To put that into greater context, rivals Barcelona have scored 63 goals in the same number of games and they lead the way at the top of the table by two points.

From Karim Benzema’s goal droughts to Luka Jovic’s struggles, Real Madrid have arguably failed to fill the void left behind ever since Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, where they regularly scored 90 goals or more in each league campaign.

In turn, it’s an area in which they may feel they need to improve, and according to Marca, Haaland and Mbappe are on their transfer shortlist to sign this summer and next summer respectively.

Haaland, 19, has enjoyed a sensational breakthrough this season, scoring 40 goals and providing nine assists in 33 appearances across spells with RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

As for Mbappe, 21, he has 30 goals and 17 assists in 33 games as he enjoys another stellar campaign with Paris Saint-Germain.

In turn, Real Madrid have seemingly set their sights on two players who could make a huge impact for them in the final third, while offering long-term solutions given their respective ages.

As per Marca, the plan is to try and swoop for Haaland this summer and exercise his €75m release clause, while the Spanish giants will hope that Mbappe doesn’t sign a renewal with PSG and swoop for him next summer when he has just one year remaining on his contract.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for Real Madrid’s double swoop to materialise, but it’s certainly a sensible plan on paper to address their flaws in attack.