Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes that new signing Bruno Fernandes has an ‘arrogance’ about him that has allowed him to hit the ground running since joining the Red Devils.

Keane gave his thoughts on the Portuguese playmaker to Sky Sports, the Irishman added that it’s not taken long for Fernandes to settle after a marquee move to one of the world’s biggest sports teams.

As per BBC Sport, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side signed Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth up to £67.7m.

The 25-year-old has contributed three goals and four assists in just nine appearances across all competitions for the Manchester outfit so far. It’s easy to see why Fernandes is already a hit with the United fans.

Shushing Pep Guardiola – the boss of United’s cross-town rivals Manchester City has already earned the playmaker ‘legendary status’ with fans according to one of our writers.

See More: Man United will be a ‘different team’ once Fernandes and Pogba play together, claims Ighalo

Here’s what Keane had to say on United’s latest marquee signing:

“We often talk about players taking time to settle at a club – it’s not taken him long has it?

“He seems a very good personality. It’s obviously a huge move for him, but he seems to be enjoying it. He’s got a little bit of arrogance about him.”

Keane is spot on when he states that Fernandes has lifted the team, the Red Devils sit fifth in the Premier League and were unbeaten in their last five games before the Coronavirus pandemic postponed the season.

The rejuvenated form of midfielders Nemanja Matic and Fred has coincided with Fernandes’ arrival in Manchester.

31-year-old midfielder Nemanja Matic is enjoying arguably his best football with the Red Devils since they finished second in the top-flight under Jose Mourinho and Fred is starting to live up to his price-tag.

Fernandes has shown early signs that he has that good arrogance that players need to flourish at the top level, the attacking midfielder always looks confident on the pitch.