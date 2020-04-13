Both Manchester City and Chelsea look destined to be disappointed in their pursuit of a world class striking talent.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez appears to be on his way out of the club in the summer, and one of his agents has all but confirmed that the player’s most likely destination will be the Camp Nou.

“There’s a very big possibility,” Sergio Zarate responded, and reported by the Daily Express, when asked about Martinez’s chances of signing for Barca.

“He’s a great player. A tremendous player, this kid doesn’t have a ceiling […] Leo [Messi] is there, I think he has a bit more chance of wanting to move beside the best (player) of all.”

That will surely disappoint both Premier League sides as they look to bolster their front lines.

The Argentinian has really proved his worth at the top level since signing for Inter, and Barcelona got to see him at close quarters in their Champions League group stage matches earlier in the season.

More Stories / Latest News Man City snub initial swap deal idea from Juventus involving star duo ‘I’ve been frustrated’ – Paul Pogba opens up on the last few months at Man United Barcelona will reject all offers for star this summer with crucial role touted

During the game at Camp Nou, Martinez opened the scoring for the Italians, and could’ve had two more before a Luis Suarez double saw the Catalans take the win.

An all-action display has to have impressed the powers that be at Barcelona, and as long as they’re able to make enough money through player sales, they’ll put themselves at the head of the queue for the 22-year-old’s services.