Although it’s still unknown as to when the transfer window will finally open for business again, Tottenham Hotspur are bracing themselves for a bid from Spanish giants, Barcelona.

According to Don Balon, the Catalans are looking for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets and have identified Tanguy Ndombele as a preferred option.

The 23-year-old Frenchman is Spurs’ record signing, having completed a move from Lyon for £65m, but as the Daily Express detail, he hasn’t had the best time of it at White Hart Lane.

It would appear that the last straw for the box to box midfielder is having Spurs manager, Jose Mourinho, turn up at his door during the coronavirus lockdown and demand that he go for a run with some other players.

The player would certainly inject some energy into Barcelona’s midfield.

Busquets isn’t close to the player he once was, and with both Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic getting no younger, the need for another dynamic young player to sit alongside Frenkie de Jong and Arthur Melo is obvious.