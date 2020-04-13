Juventus are reportedly set to be priced out of a potential move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante amid question marks over his future.

As noted by the Daily Star, there has been speculation suggesting that the Blues could be open to the idea of selling the 29-year-old.

Despite the fact that the World Cup-winning French international has been limited to just 22 appearances so far this season due to ongoing injury woes, he remains a world-class player and has three more years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

In turn, it would make it a shock decision from Chelsea if they were to allow him to leave having been such an influential figure for them in recent years, but the rumours seemingly aren’t going away.

However, as per Calciomercato, it’s now suggested that Juventus could be priced out of a move for the combative and tenacious midfielder, as although it’s claimed that Maurizio Sarri would be keen on a reunion with the Frenchman, his touted valuation of €80m-€90m is enough to put the reigning Serie A champions out of the race it’s claimed.

Interest from Spain is specifically noted, and so it remains to be seen if that touted demand is enough to send any other interested parties searching for an alternative target too, as Chelsea are in a strong position to demand a hefty fee given the number of years left on Kante’s deal.

Nevertheless, although it would seem like a mistake to let him leave, that type of transfer fee could certainly give Frank Lampard a boost of having significant money to reinvest back into his squad to allow him to stamp his mark on it moving forward.