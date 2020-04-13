Video: David Luiz reveals latest ‘magic trick’ in Arsenal ace’s new lockdown hobby

Arsenal defender David Luiz seemingly has a new hobby during the coronavirus lockdown as he has revealed his latest magic trick.

The Brazilian international went viral last week as his ‘rock, paper, scissors’ trick in the mirror got him over 1million views on Instagram.

Building off the back of that ‘success’, he has now posted his latest trick which sees him take on an Easter-themed effort.

As seen in the video below, the 32-year-old appears to just be doing some tricks with his ball in the garden, only for him to then smash the ball towards the camera before it explodes to release a bunch of chocolates.

Whatever app or software he’s using to make these videos, he’s clearly picked himself up a new hobby and perhaps we’ll be treated to many more until the lockdown is over as he looks to avoid boredom while staying safe indoors.