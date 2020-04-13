Video: Frank Lampard singles out key trait in Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour for praise, issues next challenge

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has lauded Billy Gilmour after his impact after being given an opportunity to impress for the first-team this season.

The 18-year-old was handed a starting berth by Lampard for the FA Cup tie with Liverpool last month, and put in a man-of-the-match performance in a 2-0 win.

That in turn resulted in another start against Everton in the Premier League which Chelsea won 4-0, and so it looks as though Lampard may have given another top talent with a big future a chance to stake his claim at the club this season.

With their limited transfer activity, both enforced and chosen over the last two transfer windows, the Blues boss has relied on his young stars to step up at senior level and make a difference.

They remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as for the FA Cup as things stand when the season resumes, and while Lampard has praised Gilmour not only for his display against Liverpool but for his application and attitude in training and in general, he has also issued him a challenge for when the campaign restarts.

As seen in the video below, the Chelsea boss was speaking to Sky Sports on Monday morning, and revealed how he is delighted with the way in which Gilmour does the basics so well which can often be the most difficult thing for some players and he obviously sees that as a crucial quality.

However, he noted that the youngster has now set the benchmark in his last two performances, and he’ll have to maintain that and kick on when he gets back out on the pitch to complete the season.