Man Utd legend Gary Neville has been discussing Harry Kane and speculation linking the Tottenham striker with a move to Old Trafford.

As per Sky Sports, the Red Devils suffered a blow on Monday as it has been reported that Spurs have no intention of allowing their talismanic captain to join them or any other Premier League rival.

That makes a lot of sense as while it would be a big enough blow in itself to lose Kane, they will be desperate to avoid seeing him join a domestic rival to see them move further away.

In turn, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out, but Neville has noted that he does fit the profile of a United signing as they would be going back to their old strategy of raiding the Premier League for top players from other teams.

Further, Neville also suggested that Kane has dropped a hint and warning to Tottenham with his recent comments on his future and potentially considering an exit if he felt as though the club weren’t moving in the right direction towards competing for major trophies.

Time will tell if that signals him leaving the door open for an exit, but Neville clearly believes Man Utd could be adopting a familiar strategy in the transfer market although it could be particularly difficult and expensive to prise Kane away from Tottenham any time soon.