Video: Liverpool fans will love Gary Neville explaining why Klopp is PL manager he’d most like to play for

Gary Neville has revealed that Jurgen Klopp is the current Premier League manager who he’d most like to play for ahead of Pep Guardiola.

The Sky Sports pundit was asked the question during a special show on Monday morning as the broadcaster looks to fill slots during the coronavirus lockdown.

While Jamie Redknapp was also involved and special guest Frank Lampard, Neville was on to share his opinions on various matters including Harry Kane amid speculation linking him to his former club Manchester United.

However, one of the questions that came in during the show was for Neville, and he was asked which current Premier League manager would he most like to play for.

While many would perhaps have expected him to say Guardiola, he opted for Klopp and explained the various reasons why the Liverpool boss got the nod, as seen in the video below.

Neville is evidently a big fan of the German tactician’s style of play, versatility and personal style of management, and Liverpool fans will no doubt love hearing him be so honest in his praise and choice.