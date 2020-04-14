According to the Sun, Arsenal and Chelsea will be offered the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer.

The Sun claim that Bayern Munich, the side that Coutinho is currently on loan to, have rejected the chance to sign the attacking midfielder permanently. Barcelona now want the Brazilian off their books.

The Sun claim that Barcelona are willing to sell the ace for around £75m or that they’re even open to sending the 27-year-old on another season-long loan.

It’s added that a loan deal for the ace would only require interested clubs to pay half of the star’s massive £290,000-a-week wages.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana target La Liga striker, Premier League side eye move for winger Chelsea transfer news: Boost for £120m target, Brazilian star to be offered to Blues Arsenal transfer news: Huge double boost for €110m duo, Real Madrid star on radar

It’s hard to determine how feasible some of these financially-massive transfers will be after the Coronavirus pandemic has crippled the world’s economy.

It would be really surprising to see club’s paying out transfer fees around the £100m mark and also offering wages around the £300,000-a-week in the near future.

This situation could of course further dent Barcelona’s hopes of offloading the star.

As per BBC Sport, Barcelona agreed a deal worth up to a staggering £142m to sign Coutinho from Liverpool just over two years ago, the marquee move has ended up being a disaster for both the player and Barca.

Coutinho established himself as one of the world’s best attackers during his time with the Reds and that has almost all gone down the drain after a move to Spain.