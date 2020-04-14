Arsenal transfer news: Huge double boost for €110m duo, Real Madrid star on radar

Arsenal could reportedly try to make significant moves this summer in order to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad, and particularly the spine of his side.

The Gunners crashed out of the Europa League prior to the season being suspended, and while they remain in the hunt for the FA Cup, they have work to do if they wish to close the gap and qualify for the Champions League next season.

That said, there have certainly been positive steps under Mikel Arteta as performances and results have improved under the Spaniard, and he’ll be hoping to stamp his mark on the squad this summer to bring in players who fit his ideas moving forward.

He could be buoyed by a reported double boost on Tuesday as the Mirror firstly report on a far-fetched hint dropped involving RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The 21-year-old has impressed to date and looks a real talent for the future, and it’s now suggested that his barber has posted an image of Upamecano with his fresh trim followed by a series of emojis signalling that a contract might be signed soon.

Sky Sports have previously reported that Upamecano has a release clause worth €60m in his current deal, and so it remains to be seen if an agreement is reached to see him move to Arsenal if this is indeed a big hint of what’s to come.

Pair him with William Saliba, and Arteta may have a long-term partnership forming in the backline.

Elsewhere, TeamTalk note via reports in Italy that Arsenal are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

It’s added that the Gunners have put a €50m offer on the table, and that he is edging closer to a move to the Emirates.

Given the solidity, tenacity and physical presence that the 26-year-old can provide in front of the defence, he could finally be a solution for Arsenal in midfield to address an issue that has dragged on too long.

Meanwhile, AS note that Luka Jovic has been identified as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if the prolific Gunners talisman does leave this summer with his current contract set to expire in 2021.

Jovic has struggled this season at the Bernabeu, but he enjoyed a prolific spell at Eintracht Frankfurt prior to that. Still only 22 years of age, he could be a long-term solution up top for Arsenal. That said, their priority will surely be to keep hold of their current influential captain.