Barcelona eye Plan B to bolster attack in starlet with €70m release clause

Barcelona will reportedly look at Alexander Isak as an option to strengthen their attack if they fail to land Lautaro Martinez from Inter.

The Argentine forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp in recent months, with La Gazzetta dello Sport noting on Tuesday that the Italian giants could ask for Antoine Griezmann in return in a swap deal.

Having bagged 16 goals and four assists in 31 appearances so far this season as well as having experience of playing alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina, Martinez is a top player and so it’s no surprise that Barcelona are said to be interested.

Further, at just 22 years of age, he could offer a long-term solution in attack with an ageing Luis Suarez eventually needing to be replaced.

According to Mundo Deportivo though, Barcelona have a back-up plan. If they are unable to land Martinez, it’s suggested that Isak will be their plan B as he has enjoyed a fine season of his own thus far for Real Sociedad.

The 20-year-old has bagged 14 goals and three assists in 34 outings, and of course as he now boasts La Liga experience, so that could be another key factor in attracting the Catalan giants.

However, MD add that while he has a €70m release clause in his contract, former club Borussia Dortmund have a €30m option to re-sign him in 2021. It’s added though that Isak is expected to refuse that option.

In turn, a move to Barcelona could appeal more so and with the report going on to suggest that the reigning La Liga champions could propose a player swap deal to Sociedad in order to lower his transfer fee and simultaneously hand their domestic rivals pieces needed to strengthen their own squad.

Time will tell if Martinez seals a move to Barcelona this summer, if not, that could be great news for Isak and for his hopes of landing a major move instead.