In what could be the transfer of the summer, reports in Spain are suggesting that Barcelona’s star player, Lionel Messi, is considering departing the Camp Nou unless he gets his way on one particular matter.

According to Don Balon, club president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, is getting worried by the fact that his captain is ignoring any and all calls from him, and the outlet even go as far as to suggest that the Argentinian is thinking along the lines of ‘either he leaves or I do.’

If things weren’t bad enough for the president, the loss of arguably Barca’s greatest ever player would probably cement Bartomeu’s reign at the Camp Nou as the worst in their history.

Though he was voted in during the 2015 elections, suggestions that a treble win surely helped his candidacy aren’t without foundation. He rode the crest of a wave of good news at the time, but was only holding the position beforehand because his running mate, Sandro Rosell, had been deposed.

The 2019/20 campaign off the field has been awful, with one disaster after another befalling the board. Suggestions of corruption from a former board member have even led to the club issuing court proceedings against him, per this official communique.

In any event, Bartomeu will surely be hounded out of Barcelona if Messi were to be allowed to go too.