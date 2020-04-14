Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana target La Liga striker, Premier League side eye move for winger

Despite football – like most of the world’s major sports, being brought to a halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic, transfer rumours are still dominating the back pages and here’s the latest on the Barcelona front…

Alexander Isak

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are eyeing Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as a Plan-B option, should a summer swoop for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez fail.

MD report that the 20-year-old’s release clause stands at €70m, the Swedish ace has enjoyed a fine season with Sociedad so far.

Isak has bagged 14 goals and contributed three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions, the ace’s experience in La Liga could make him a viable backup option for the Blaugrana.

MD also claim that Barcelona could bring down the transfer fee needed to land the centre-forward by offering Sociedad a player in return. This could be a fairly cost-effective option.

Marc Jurado

According to Sport, Manchester United have contacted Barcelona via email regarding the services of ace Marc Jurado.

The 16-year-old winger appears to be one of the brightest talents coming through Barcelona world-famous La Masia academy and the Red Devils have clearly noticed the ace’s ability.

Manchester United are a side that are offering young players plenty of first-team chances since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was made boss, Barcelona should consider offering the ace an early promotion to ward off interest.

It remains to be seen whether Jurado is willing to take such a massive risk by attempting to kickstart his career with a move abroad.