There’s a strange relationship between PSG and Barcelona. Clearly the Spanish side are the dominant team with a much richer history, but the Parisians have the much richer bank account.

Their ability to take Neymar from Barca is still a sore point at The Nou Camp, and it sounds like they could beat them to the signing of a familiar face too.

The future of Marc-Andre ter Stegen seems to be up in the air, and goal.com linked Barca with a move for Ajax keeper Andre Onana.

Onana came through the Barcelona academy but had to move to find first team football, but he’s now proven himself in Europe and seems like the ideal fit.

He’s a solid keeper who is very good with his feet, so he sounds like the perfectly replacement for ter Stegen.

The problem comes after L’Equipe (subscription required) reported that PSG were interested in him last Summer, and they might look to make another move this year.

On top of that, Onana would be interested in making he move to Paris, so Barca might have to push the boat out to bring him home.

Despite their millions, PSG have never managed to find a true number one keeper who looked irreplaceable, so Onana might be the man to finally fill that need.

There’s still no indication of where he would choose if both clubs make an offer, but it’s looking like PSG could get one over on Barca yet again.