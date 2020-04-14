Chelsea legend John Terry has opened up about the remarkable moment Jose Mourinho threatened to replace him and Gary Cahill with £100million’s worth of new centre-backs after some sloppy passes in training.

Mourinho is well known for his no-nonsense attitude like this, and for a long time it made him one of the greatest managers in the world, with his trophy collection speaking for itself.

In recent times, it’s seemed to work less well, with his second spell at Stamford Bridge ending terribly, while he also failed to make the desired impact at Manchester United.

Terry, however, was certainly a player who produced much of his best football under the Portuguese tactician, and it seems the pair really clicked.

Speaking on Instagram Live with snooker legend Stephen Hendry, as quoted by the Metro, Terry opened up on what it was like working with Mourinho.

He clearly felt the Special One knew how to get the best out of him, and used this training anecdote as a perfect example.

“He knew when to push your buttons and when not to,” Terry said. “Even small things, you’d be sitting at home and get a text message off him going: ‘Unbelievable today in training you’re my main man, love you captain.’ You’d sit there and go: ‘That’s unbelievable’.

“So a really good relationship, but also I was petrified of him, like probably most players was. You’d go in the next day and you’d get nothing from him at all.

He added: “We won the league and came back pre-season, first day, me and Gary Cahill kept giving the ball away. He stopped the session, we’d just signed Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa, a couple of others.

“He said: ‘You two, I’ll go and spend £100m on a couple of other centre-backs if you keep giving the ball away.’ We looked at each other and thought: ‘Oh wow’. So me and Gaz now, first day of pre-season, we’ve gone round started smashing everyone in training. The tempo has gone up, everyone’s kicking lumps out of each other.

“After training he came and put his arm round us both and said, ‘That’s why you’ll be starting this season.’ He just knew exactly what he was doing, he was four steps ahead of everyone else.”