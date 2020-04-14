Chelsea transfer news: Boost for £120m target, Brazilian star to be offered to Blues

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will hope to oversee a busy transfer window later this year, and it could involve key additions to his squad.

From their ban last summer to the inactivity in January aside from wrapping up a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech this summer, Chelsea have been quiet on the transfer front dating back to last year.

In turn, Lampard will want to stamp his mark on the squad sooner rather than later, and this summer could be the first opportunity he gets to do that.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, as it’s reported that Borussia Dortmund have made a £35m offer for Ferran Torres who has been dubbed his replacement.

Chelsea are specifically named in the report as one of the sides leading the way in the pursuit of Sancho along with rivals Man Utd, while the Mirror note that he is likely to be valued at around £120m.

With that in mind, and with the likes of Olivier Giroud, Willian and Pedro all set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer as they will see their respective contracts expire, bolstering the attack could be top of the agenda for the Blues.

Meanwhile, the Sun also report that Philippe Coutinho will be offered to Chelsea and Arsenal this summer as the Brazilian’s time at Barcelona could be coming to an end on a permanent basis.

With Bayern Munich unlikely to sign him on an outright basis after his loan spell this season, he will be facing an uncertain future back at the Nou Camp this summer.

In turn, Chelsea will be offered the chance to snap him up, although it’s suggested that it could take around £75m to reach an agreement with Barcelona on a permanent deal or another season-long loan deal will be needed.