Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reportedly asked the club to try to seal the loan signing of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

The Serbia international has struggled in his first season at the Bernabeu and has become a target for both Chelsea and their Premier League rivals Arsenal, according to Sport.

It remains to be seen if Real will give up on Jovic so quickly, with the 22-year-old looking an exceptional young talent at Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

Jovic’s form in the Bundesliga earned him his big move to Madrid and it could still be that he’ll end up being a success at the club.

Still, Lampard’s idea of potentially bringing Jovic to Stamford Bridge on loan could be a smart one, as Real may be tempted to send him away on a temporary deal in order to get him firing again.

Chelsea could then benefit from that if they are able to restore Jovic’s confidence and bring him back to form.

The Blues need more options up front next season after being overly reliant on Tammy Abraham, with Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi not looking particularly convincing as backups.

Arsenal also look in need of strengthening their attack after a disappointing season from Alexandre Lacazette, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is nearing the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.