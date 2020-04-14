Chelsea will have to pay £5m to sign promising midfield target this summer

According to Football Insider, Derby County are sticking firm to their £5m price tag for talented prospect Max Bird, Chelsea are interested in making a summer move for the ace.

Football Insider add that Frank Lampard is a big admirer of the 19-year-old, with the current Chelsea boss working with the ace during his time as Derby manager last season.

The report adds that the Championship outfit aren’t prepared to budge on their £5m valuation of the starlet. Bird currently has just over two years left on his current contract.

Bird has established himself as an important first-team player for the Rams this season, the youngster has made 18 appearances for the senior team this season.

Bird has hit the ground running in the Championship, the ace started 13 of Derby’s last 14 league games before the season was brought to a halt by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The ace has found his feet as a defensive midfielder in the senior ranks, despite being a slightly more attacking midfielder during his time in Derby’s youth teams.

The report adds that Derby could be forced into cashing in on the ace should they face serious financial troubles caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Bird is certainly a real talent to keep an eye out for in the future, but Chelsea boast one of the best academies in world football and the ace’s signing would perhaps hinder the development of a glowing talent like Billy Gilmour.