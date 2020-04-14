Former Premier League star Stan Collymore has wrote in his latest column for the Mirror that Arsenal’s players are ‘absolutely right’ to reject the north London outfit’s proposed wage cuts.

The Mirror report that the Arsenal squad are currently in talks with the club regarding possible wage cuts or deferrals due to the crippling effect that the Coronavirus pandemic appears to have had on some clubs.

It’s added that the players rejected a proposed wage cut of 12.5%, which would possibly save the club £25m.

Under the terms of this idea, the squad wouldn’t face any loss to their salary at all if the club qualified for European football, with the 12.5% in wages being deferred if the team met this target.

Collymore hailed the Gunners squad for showing ‘Champions League-level unity’ in their fight against these proposals, adding that the team would be successful if they showed this level of commitment on the pitch.

Here’s what the retired England international had to say on the Arsenal players’ stance:

“If Arsenal’s players had shown in the Premier League these past five or six years the sort of fight they’re showing in their wage battle with the club then they might actually have won one,”

“They’re displaying Champions League-level unity in their discussions around potential wage cuts or deferrals, which isn’t something we’ve said about them on the pitch for some time.”

“To be fair to them, though, they are absolutely right to say they won’t accept a pay cut that will only become a deferral if they qualify for Europe,”

“Because the club shouldn’t be moving the goalposts now on contracts that were signed in good faith.”