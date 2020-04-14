Manchester United reportedly look to have been given a huge opportunity to clinch the transfer of Philippe Coutinho as they look to replace Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils have been linked with Coutinho before, and it’s now emerged that the Barcelona flop is being offered to Arsenal and Chelsea for a reduced price of just £75million.

Although Coutinho has struggled since leaving Liverpool for Barcelona, if he could get back to his best that fee could end up looking like an absolute bargain before too long.

The Brazil international would also strengthen a problem position for Man Utd, who have been linked with other attacking midfield players like Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and James Maddison.

The Sun claim Coutinho is being offered around for £75m or on loan, and Arsenal and Chelsea have been contacted about potentially snapping him up.

United are also mentioned as potential suitors due to the fact that they expect to offload the unsettled Pogba in the near future.

This could be great business for the Premier League giants, with Pogba not contributing enough in his time at Old Trafford so far.

While Coutinho might be a gamble, he could surely be an upgrade on Pogba at MUFC if he can regain anything like his best form.