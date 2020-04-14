Barcelona have reportedly been left with little to no interest in Ousmane Dembele due to their €60m price-tag of the French forward.

The 22-year-old joined the Catalan giants in 2017, and has gone on to make 74 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals while providing 17 assists.

However, since September 2017, the Frenchman has missed 80 games due to injury, and that in turn has been a huge blow to Barcelona in terms of limiting their options in attack.

Coupled with Luis Suarez’s injury in January, the reigning La Liga champions were forced to sign Martin Braithwaite outside of the transfer window to bolster their attack, and so it perhaps called for the need for more reliable options in the final third moving forward.

According to Marca, Dembele is expected to stay for another season now as it’s suggested that Barcelona have had no offers matching their €60m valuation of the forward.

It’s suggested that his injury history coupled with the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis could be putting clubs off meeting that valuation, and so it looks like it could be difficult for Barca to find a solution unless they are willing to compromise on the fee.

When fit, Dembele can still be an asset. His pace, directness and the different dynamic that he provides in the final third can be crucial. However, it’s no use if he can’t stay fit and steer clear of injuries, and so it remains to be seen if he can prove himself when he returns from his latest setback or if the exit talk continues.

His touted price-tag, injury woes and the coronavirus crisis though could all contribute to an inability to offload him this summer.