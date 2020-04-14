Ex-Liverpool star urges Sadio Mane to shun Real Madrid interest

According to the Mirror via the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool legend John Aldridge has urged Sadio Mane to stick with the Reds despite interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Mirror claim that Zinedine Zidane is eyeing the lightning-fast forward as a prime target for the next transfer window, with a £150m move to the Bernabeu being mooted.

Aldridge thinks that Mane shouldn’t make the same mistake as former teammate Philippe Coutinho, the Brazilian left the Merseyside outfit two years ago and has seen his career slide.

As per BBC Sport, Barcelona agreed a deal worth up to a staggering £142m to sign Coutinho from the Reds. After struggles with the Catalan outfit, the attacking midfielder has been loaned out to Bayern Munich.

Aldridge also believes that Liverpool are a ‘better team’ than both Barcelona and Madrid right now, suggesting that Mane should stick around and continue to play in the ‘best league in the world’.

Here’s what Aldridge had to say on Mane potentially leaving for the Spanish capital:

“Not all who leave Liverpool go on to struggle. Look at Raheem Sterling at Manchester City. But Philippe Coutinho is a great example in recent times of where it can go wrong.”

“He was at the pinnacle of his career when he left Liverpool for Barcelona, but it has all since fallen somewhat flat.”

“What’s more, Liverpool are a better team than either Barcelona or Real at present.”

“Look, I have a lot of feeling for Barcelona in particular. When I played in Spain, I used to love going there and it was a lucky ground for me.”

“But the Premier League is the best league in the world.”

Aldridge has raised a very valid point with his response to the interest in Mane’s services, the grass isn’t always greener and the Senegalese star has the chance to be a part of Liverpool’s best side since the likes of Sir Kenny Dalglish were playing.

Should Mane follow the former Liverpool star’s advice and stick with Jurgen Klopp’s side or is a move to a team like Real Madrid simply a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that can’t be passed up?