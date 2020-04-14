According to Spanish publication Marca, legendary Argentine striker Mario Kempes has hinted to Tuttomercato that Inter Milan sensation Lautaro Martinez shouldn’t ‘pass’ up a once-in-a-lifetime move to Barcelona.

Kempes believe that the ‘train only passes once’ when speaking about Martinez’s chance to join Barcelona, who Marca claim that the Blaugrana see as their long-term successor to talisman Luis Suarez.

Kempes, who won over 40 caps for the Argentina national team during his prolific career, added that whilst Inter are a big club that Barcelona are on a ‘totally different’ level.

According to Goal Italy, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Argentine international has a €111m release clause in his current contract. Should Barcelona splash the cash for this signing?

Here’s what Kempes had to say on Lautaro having the chance to join the Catalan outfit:

“The train only passes once and, although he is at a world-renowned team in Inter, Barcelona are totally different,”

“Lautaro has shown in the last two years that he is a great No.9. He has shown that with Inter and Argentina.”

Kempes also had his say on the partnership the forward could strike up with Lionel Messi:

“It would be great if he could play with Messi,”

“Staying at Inter could also be good for him and he would gain experience.”

“But it could be a good chance if he wants to go to Barcelona and Inter are willing to sell him for a good amount,”

Martinez has bagged 16 goals and four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season, the 22-year-old has the potential to become one of the best strikers of his generation.

Five of the ace’s goals this term have come in the Champions League, showing that he’s ready to perform on the big stage – something that is undoubtedly one of the factors behind Barcelona’s interest.