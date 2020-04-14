Manchester United are emerging as the clear favourites to win the race for the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The world class England international would be an immense signing for any top club right now, and there has been increasing speculation over his future recently.

Kane could potentially leave Tottenham for £200million this summer as his club seemingly look increasingly open to letting him go amid interest from Man Utd, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.

Red Devils fans will no doubt be excited at the prospect of this big-name signing that could do so much to get their club back to the top of English football again after a difficult period.

Despite the presence of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and successful loan signing Odion Ighalo, it seems clear Kane would be an upgrade on most of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current options up front.

And now Ladbrokes have United as 2/1 to be Kane’s next club, putting them as the clear favourites ahead of big names like Real Madrid and fierce rivals Manchester City.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Harry Kane looks likely to leave Spurs soon and as things stand it’s United who are clear favourites for his signature.”

Harry Kane next club odds (Ladbrokes)

Man Utd – 2/1

Real Madrid – 9/2

Bayern Munich – 8/1

Barcelona – 10/1

Man City – 10/1