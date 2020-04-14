With comments that are sure to reignite a war of words with a current TV pundit and former Liverpool legend, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has suggested that he had no idea who Graeme Souness was.

The Scot’s apparent disdain for the French World Cup winner seems evident each time he is given a platform to pass on his opinion, but Pogba finally took the chance to hit back.

“I didn’t even know who he was, really,” Pogba told the United podcast, cited by the Daily Mirror. “[…] I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I know the face but [not] the name.

“Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of [punditry], I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about ‘Why they did this’ or ‘Why they did that’. I like to focus on football.”

Of course, Souness was part of one of the most successful Liverpool teams of all time, and in seven seasons with the Reds, he won five English league titles, three European Cups and four League Cups.

More Stories / Latest News Inter eye Barcelona superstar in swap deal for target with €111m release clause Manchester United and Liverpool summer target has one big weakness according to team-mate Man City face possible transfer scrap with Juventus over £65m-rated Guardiola target

If anyone is qualified to speak on the relative merits, or not, of today’s footballers, it’s arguably someone such as Souness. And yet, he remains an acquired taste for many, his barbed comments seemingly dismissed as the ramblings of an out of touch former player.

Pogba has certainly shown that he won’t stand for any more nonsense, and it remains to be seen if Souness will continue the tirades once football is back on our TV screens.