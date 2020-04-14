In an extraordinary outburst which seemingly hasn’t pleased Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, coach, Zinedine Zidane has declared that he wants one of his strikers to leave the club, which could open the door for Arsenal to sign him.

According to Don Balon, the Frenchman doesn’t want as much competition up front for Karim Benzema, particularly if Real may be look for another No.9 in either of the next two transfer windows.

To that end, he appears to have opened up an internal war at the Santiago Bernabeu. “I don’t want him on the team, he’s out,” the Spanish outlet report Zidane as saying about Luka Jovic.

However, the coach’s preference seems at odds with the sporting department of the club and with Perez, Don Balon also noting that the president is getting tired of acceding to Zidane’s whims.

Even though Jovic’s first season in Spain has been nothing short of a disaster, it appears that Real are convinced that he can offer them exactly what they need up front in due course.

It’s believed that they want the youngster to continue with them in order to fulfill the promise that Los Blancos saw when they signed him in the first place.

Arsenal have already called to enquire about Jovic’s situation according to Don Balon, and though Florentino Perez tolerated the departures of Dani Ceballos and Sergio Reguilon, to name two players, it’s been suggested that he’ll dig his heels in where Jovic is concerned.