In news that is sure to disappoint Manchester United supporters, a previously reported target has detailed his happiness at his current club, putting paid to rumours of a move.

Former Ajax defender, Matthijs de Ligt, was speaking with current Juventus team-mate, Wojech Szczesny, on the ‘FootTruck’ podcast, reported by the Daily Mail.

“No, I didn’t chose Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo, this was not the reason why I came to Italy and Torino,” he said.

“I had a lot of time to choose among the clubs that wanted me, but this was the best choice. At Juventus they told me that I was bought because I know how to manage the pressure, they trust me for everything I did at Ajax. I’m happy to live in Torino.”

That last sentence surely puts paid to the notion that the Dutchman will be moving on anywhere else soon, despite an underwhelming opening campaign with the Serie A giants, and it also sheds light on the reason why he turned down the Red Devils last summer per Manchester Evening News.

Whilst still at Ajax, De Ligt was the commanding centre-back and captain of a brilliant group of young players that included Frenkie de Jong, later to move to Barcelona of course.

Though a move to the Catalans may have seemed sensible given the playing style was similar to that which De Ligt was used to at Ajax, and with United also interested, his choice was to give Serie A a whirl.

It’s a decision that he’s clearly comfortable with, so if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for a defensive partner for Harry Maguire, he will have to turn his attentions elsewhere.