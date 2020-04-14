‘In a heartbeat’ – Liverpool legend insists he’d make big transfer decision on ‘creative genius’

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has insisted that he wouldn’t hesitate in bringing Philippe Coutinho back to the club to bolster the squad further.

After impressing at Anfield, the Brazilian international left in 2018 to join Barcelona but has since struggled to hit top form.

Having underwhelmed with the Catalan giants, he has spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich, who aren’t expected to exercise their option to turn his move into a permanent one this summer.

In turn, his future remains up in the air as he’s expected to return to Barcelona but it’s unclear if they have plans to keep him, and Thompson has insisted that he’d have no hesitation in bringing the 27-year-old back to Merseyside.

“They are probably looking at that creative midfield player,” he told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Mirror. “Would you take Coutinho back? I would, in a heartbeat. I think he’s a creative genius. You look back at his Liverpool career and he was absolutely terrific.

“He’s not too old and I still think he could come back. It probably won’t happen but he’s that creative player just off the front three that would probably just tip the balance.”

Liverpool have gone on to enjoy great success since Coutinho’s exit and so it could be argued that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t need him and that the Brazilian playmaker could disrupt that balance in the side if he were to rejoin the Reds.

Nevertheless, given the quality that he does possess and his ability to provide a different threat in the final third, it’s easy to see where Thompson is coming from.

The likes of Man Utd and Tottenham have already been linked with a move, as per the Mirror, but it’s unlikely Liverpool will join them in expressing an interest this summer.

In turn, it remains to be seen where Coutinho ends up, but Thompson believes that Liverpool should perhaps explore the option.