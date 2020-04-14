Inter eye Barcelona superstar in swap deal for target with €111m release clause

Inter could reportedly request Antoine Griezmann in a swap deal with Barcelona which would see Lautaro Martinez move to the Nou Camp.

Griezmann, 29, joined the Catalan giants from Atletico Madrid last year but has struggled to hit top form having bagged 14 goals and four assists in 37 appearances so far this season.

SEE MORE: Barcelona will reject all offers for star this summer with crucial role touted

While more is perhaps expected of such a world-class player and especially after a big-money move worth €120m, as per BBC Sport, it has arguably been a disappointing first year at Barcelona for the French international.

In contrast, Martinez has been a key figure for Inter in their pursuit of trophies under Antonio Conte this season, as he’s scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 31 outings.

At 22 years of age, he has a big future ahead of him, and speculation over a move to Barcelona seemingly refuses to go away after months of rumours.

As reported by Goal Italy, via La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are said to be considering a plan to exchange for Griezmann if they are to allow Martinez to leave the San Siro with the Argentine international having a €111m release clause in his current contract.

It’s added that Griezmann’s wages could be the biggest obstacle to reaching an agreement, but time will tell if it’s a deal that Barcelona are willing to consider and discuss in order to land Martinez’s signature and if their star man is keen himself.

The Inter forward’s work ethic, creativity and goal threat arguably make him an ideal long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, while he could also help Lionel Messi flourish with the pair having worked together already at international level.

Coupled with Ousmane Dembele’s ongoing injury troubles and Griezmann struggling to hit top form, it could be a move that suits the reigning La Liga champions while Inter would get a world-class replacement if they have to concede defeat in their attempts to keep Martinez.

Time will tell if it’s a deal that can be done, but with finances perhaps set to be tight after the coronavirus crisis, a swap deal could be the most likely route to Barcelona signing Martinez ahead of next season.