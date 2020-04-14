In news that is set to delight Manchester United supporters, one well regarded pundit has suggested that the Red Devils have a great chance of signing one of their summer transfer targets.

Speaking on the Gab and Juls podcast, and reported by the Daily Express, Julien Laurens offered an interesting take on United’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

“He might be joining United and United will certainly do a lot of work,” Laurens noted.

“I don’t think it’s done already, obviously, but I think it’s a very big possibility he will end up at Old Trafford in the summer, whenever the transfer window opens.”

Once the transfer window does indeed reopen for business, it seems clear that United need to be in the hunt for European football’s biggest talents if they want to push on and recapture their former glories.

There’s bound to be a long queue of prospective buyers if they believe that Sancho is available in the summer window, because it’s abundantly clear what the 20-year-old England international offers.

Pace, an eye for goal and a regular supply of assists for his attacking colleagues, make him a superb all-rounder and one of very few players that could improve United to the extent required if they want to be considered real challengers again.