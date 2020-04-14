Real Madrid are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric.

The 23-year-old has been a joy to watch in the Premier League in recent times, establishing himself as one of the finest young creative players in the game.

This has led to links with a big move, though The Athletic have reported that Manchester United seem to be cooling their interest as they think they have a better chance of signing Aston Villa star Jack Grealish instead.

This could be good news for Real Madrid as Don Balon now state the Spanish giants are eyeing up a potential move for Maddison, who looks ideal to come in as a successor for the ageing Modric in the middle of the park.

The report suggests Los Blancos could get Maddison for around €80million, which perhaps seems on the cheap side for a player of Maddison’s talent.

The Athletic’s report, by contrast, suggested United were put off trying to sign the England international as Leicester could demand as much as £100m for him.

Of course, it’s perfectly possible that the Foxes would allow Maddison to leave for less money if he moved abroad rather than to a top four rival.

Many MUFC fans will no doubt be disappointed, however, if they cannot land this exciting talent to their squad, even if Grealish is a similar style of player and perfectly acceptable alternative.