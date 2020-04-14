It’s rare to see a player who is liked and respected by fans regardless of who they support, but N’Golo Kante might be the closest thing to that.

He gained popularity as part of the Leicester side that won the league, but his relentless effort and shyness when France won the World Cup just endeared him further.

He’s also a phenomenal player who deserves a chance with a truly elite team, and a report from Football Italia has suggested that could be on the way.

They indicate that Juventus and Real Madrid are both interested in signing him from Chelsea, who have placed a price tag of around €70m on his head.

They also suggest that Juventus might look to offer Miralem Pjanic or Alex Sandro in exchange so that would drive the price down, and it’s easy to see both of those players having a positive impact at Chelsea.

They also go on to say that Juventus are the favourites to sign him, but there’s nothing to suggest a deal had been agreed or even to say that he wants the move, so nothing looks close at this point.