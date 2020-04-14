Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool could reportedly be a realistic transfer to look out for as Nike’s deal with the Reds could bring in extra transfer funds.

According to a stunning report emerging in the last 24 hours, Mbappe is being lined up by Liverpool as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international has been approached by Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of his after witnessing his tremendous impact at Anfield.

And while it would be a blow for Liverpool to lose Mane, the Sun claim Jurgen Klopp could be lining up a stunning £250million deal for Mbappe.

PSG may have little choice but to let the Frenchman go for that kind of fee, but Liverpool would be aided by cashing in on Mane and from the lucrative new kit deal they recently struck up with Nike.

Mbappe looks set to be one of the top players of his generation and there’s little reason to believe he couldn’t be tempted by a move to LFC right now.

The Merseyside giants have made great strides under Klopp, who has them on the brink of their first Premier League title in 30 years, while the club are also reigning European Champions.

Playing in the Premier League is sure to be a lure for Mbappe, who would do well to show what he can do on the bigger stage as PSG have been comfortable in their dominance of Ligue 1 in recent times.

Seeing Mbappe alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino would really be a treat, even for neutrals, and could help Liverpool dominate for years to come.