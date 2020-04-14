Liverpool transfer news: One out, one in as £400m reshuffle touted, Klopp urged to consider ‘creative genius’

Liverpool have been linked with a stunning transfer swoop involving Kylian Mbappe while Phil Thompson has offered Jurgen Klopp some transfer advice.

With a Premier League title likely to follow their Champions League triumph from last season, the Merseyside giants look to be in a pretty strong position to sustain their success moving forward.

However, as with any team at the top, they must continue to get better and evolve if they want to stay there and so speculation is linking Liverpool with moves in the transfer market.

As reported by the Mirror, the Reds are being tipped to go after Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe in a whopping £250m swoop if Sadio Mane secures a £150m move to Real Madrid.

Given the form of Mane since his switch to Anfield, the idea of Real Madrid being interested isn’t a complete surprise and so that part of the report is arguably entirely believable.

However, whether or not Liverpool are willing to splash out that entire fee and a further £100m on Mbappe remains to be seen, regardless of how talented the World Cup winner is.

Mbappe’s touted £400,000-a-week wages are noted as a possible stumbling block, as beyond the transfer fee, Liverpool would perhaps have to significantly adjust their wage bill limits to sign the elite players around Europe.

Meanwhile, the Mirror also report that Liverpool legend Thompson has urged the club and Klopp to consider bringing Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield.

The Brazilian playmaker left in 2018 and in truth, the Reds have gone from strength to strength without him and so there is arguably no need for him to return.

Further, he has struggled both for Barcelona and Bayern Munich in that time, and so the signs would surely all point towards staying clear as far as Liverpool are concerned.

However, Thompson has a different view on the matter.

“They are probably looking at that creative midfield player. Would you take Coutinho back? I would, in a heartbeat,” he is quoted as saying. “I think he’s a creative genius. You look back at his Liverpool career and he was absolutely terrific.

“He’s not too old and I still think he could come back. It probably won’t happen but he’s that creative player just off the front three that would probably just tip the balance.”

Time will tell if that’s something Liverpool agree with, or if they consider alternative options to continue to strengthen their attack.