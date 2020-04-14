Man City will reportedly face competition from Juventus for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar as he’s eyed as a Plan B option to Paul Pogba for the Turin giants.

The 21-year-old has impressed for the Ligue 1 outfit so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 37 appearances.

Capped at U21 level for France, the youngster appears to have a bright future ahead of him for club and country, and so it comes as no surprise that interest is said to be building in him as he continues to impress this year.

As per the Daily Mail last week, it’s suggested that Aouar could command a transfer fee of around £65m, and given that’s such a significant figure, any interested party will need to be convinced that they’re making a sensible investment in a player who can make a key difference in both the short-term and long-term future.

While Man City are noted in that report as being interested, Calciomercato have now reported that Juventus could see Aouar as an alternative option to Man Utd superstar Pogba to bolster their midfield this summer with City specifically mentioned in that report too as being keen on a switch.

In turn, Pep Guardiola could now face a possible transfer battle to land Aouar’s signature to strengthen his squad, and he’ll potentially have to fend off the reigning Serie A champions in order to get his man.

Time will tell if Juventus are successful in their pursuit of Pogba though, as if they do re-sign the World Cup-winning French international this summer, that could be a major boost for Man City as it would reduce the competition in their bid to sign Aouar ahead of next season.