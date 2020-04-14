Man City handed potential transfer boost to address key issue but face stiff competition

Man City have reportedly been handed a transfer boost as Napoli are said to be ready to allow towering defensive ace Kalidou Koulibaly to leave.

On their way to the Premier League title last season, City conceded just 23 goals in total.

SEE MORE: Man City face possible transfer scrap with Juventus over £65m-rated Guardiola target

After Vincent Kompany’s exit last summer coupled with the injury suffered by Aymeric Laporte which has limited the 25-year-old to eight appearances so far this season, it’s an area in which City have struggled.

In 28 league games to date, they’ve conceded 31 goals already, and compare that with the 21 conceded by Liverpool who have played a game extra, and it’s easy to see where the reigning champions have regressed and perhaps the area which they need to address as a priority this summer.

In turn, they could be handed a major boost as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Koulibaly is set to get the green light to leave Napoli, although the brief update doesn’t mention a possible price-tag.

Further, both Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain are also specifically mentioned as interested parties, and so Man City could face some significant competition for the commanding centre-half’s signature.

United arguably have a lesser need for a defensive reinforcement given the presence of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in the current squad, coupled with Chris Smalling returning from a successful loan spell this summer.

As for PSG, they have a number of younger options in defence and with the second best defensive record in Ligue 1, it perhaps isn’t a major concern for Thomas Tuchel.

In turn, this touted update is perhaps a boost for Man City in particular, with Koulibaly not only proving during his stint with Napoli that he can be a physical, agile and reliable presence in the heart of the defence, but he has the experience, technical quality and composure to also build out from the back which will suit Guardiola’s style of play perfectly.