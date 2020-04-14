While many clubs may need to cut back when it comes to recruitment when play starts again, this does feel like the ideal time for Man United to build on some recent momentum.

They had started to look good before play was stopped, while it’s possible that some players could be available for a lower price in the next year or two, so it seems like the perfect chance to strengthen.

The Sun have reported on their interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, and he looks like a good signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They indicate that he has a buy out clause of £132m, but United would only be looking to pay £70m to secure him. They also state that he would get a big pay rise from £115k a week to £200k a week, so it’s obvious why he might want to move.

There could be an issue with his current deal, as they also state that he signed a nine year deal a couple of seasons ago, so Atleti are not in a position where they would need to sell.

He’s a dynamic midfielder who could work perfectly with Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes, which would give United a solid base for years to come.

It’s not clear if the £70m offer would be enough or if the player wants to move, but it’s a story worth keeping an eye on this Summer.