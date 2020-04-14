With the transfer market looking uncertain just now and a lot of clubs showing signs of financial difficulties, you have to think that transfer fees will start to come down over the next few years.

We’ve seen release clauses rise to ridiculous levels in an attempt to scare other teams away, but the selling club will probably have to accept a much lower price to move players on this Summer.

A report from The Manchester Evening News has cited reports in Spain in saying that Man United are showing great interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar, who has a release clause of £168m.

It’s worth taking two things into account when looking at that potential fee.

Firstly with the financial implications from the Coronavirus shutdown, it’s hard to see anybody moving for that kind of money in the next year.

Secondly, Lemar has been poor for Atletico for a while now and there’s a general feeling that Diego Simeone doesn’t know how to use him, so you have to think he would be available for a lesser fee.

His best spell came at Monaco when he had some freedom and his pace and creativity would cause all kinds of problems, but he’s been limited in his role at Atletico.

There’s no sign of a deal being close or even an indication of how much he might cost, but he could be a useful addition if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could figure out how to get the best out of him.