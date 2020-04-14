Man United to face battle with Real Madrid to land key summer signing

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United face a battle with fierce rivals Real Madrid over the summer signing of prime target Jadon Sancho.

The Star claim that the Red Devils have already held talks with the Borussia Dortmund sensation’s representatives over a possible £100m move, but now Los Blancos have emerged as contenders.

Sancho has established himself as one of the most exciting players in world football since joining the Bundesliga outfit almost three years ago.

The 20-year-old appears to be one of the highest-profile players that will be on the market in the next transfer window, it’s not surprising to see that a battle between top clubs will ensue for the starlet’s signature.

The Star add that the Manchester outfit and Real Madrid have a long-running feud, stemming from Los Blancos’ signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and also attempts to lure David de Gea back to the Spanish capital.

It seems certain that two of the world’s biggest clubs are set to go head-to-head in a battle to secure Sancho’s services.

Sancho has ripped apart opposition defences this season, with the starlet bagging 17 goals and registering 19 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

Sancho has also emerged as an important figure in the England side over the last year, the ace looks set to be one of the Three Lions’ main men heading into next summer’s delayed Euro 2020.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would hate to miss out on a key signing to Los Blancos, the Red Devils are in need of bolstering their wide options now that Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are being used as centre-forwards.

Capturing the ace’s signature would also be a massive statement of intent from the club – who have enjoyed years of mediocrity (by their standards) since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.