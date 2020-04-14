Man Utd have reportedly been handed a potential transfer boost in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho as Borussia Dortmund may have identified a possible replacement.

Sancho, 20, has enjoyed a stellar stint with the Bundesliga giants as he has emerged as one of the top talents in Europe.

The England international has bagged 31 goals and 42 assists in 90 appearances, but speculation is rife over his future heading towards the summer.

According to the Mirror, United are in pole position to sign him and it’s suggested that he could cost up to £120m to prise away from Dortmund.

Time will tell if the German outfit are ready to sell such an important figure in their side, but they may well have given the biggest indication yet that they’re ready to move on.

As reported by The Sun, via the digital version of Bild, Dortmund have made a £35m offer for Valencia starlet Ferran Torres, as it’s suggested that the Spaniard is being viewed as a replacement for Sancho.

In turn, if Dortmund are ready to bring in a player to fill the potential void that their star man would leave behind, that will be music to the ears of United who are also specifically mentioned as leading the way for Sancho in the report from the Sun, along with Chelsea.

That will surely make it easier for them to convince Dortmund to sell, but time will tell if the pieces fall into place for the transfers to go through, starting with Torres getting a switch to Germany.

The 20-year-old has bagged six goals and seven assists in 35 appearances so far this season, and while his contract expires in 2021, he could see a move to Dortmund as being ideal at this stage in his career to help develop and improve his game to move to the next level.

With up to eight clubs said to be interested in him though, as per the Sun above, it remains to be seen if Dortmund win that battle with Man Utd perhaps keeping a close eye on the situation to determine what it means for their pursuit of Sancho.