Manchester United have reportedly decided they’re more confident of clinching the transfer of Jack Grealish than James Maddison.

Of course, no one can say with any real certainty at the moment when the transfer window will actually take place due to the season being on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, it seems in the next transfer window, Man Utd are confident they can agree a deal with Aston Villa for their star player Grealish, according to The Athletic.

It seems the Red Devils feel Maddison would be more of an ambitious target and that Leicester City would likely demand as much as £100million for him too, according to The Athletic’s report.

Fans will no doubt want to see at least one of these names arrive at Old Trafford as soon as possible, with Grealish and Maddison showing themselves to be among the finest young attacking midfielders in Europe.

Both would clearly strengthen what has been a problem area for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with upgrades needed on the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in the attacking midfield department.

There doesn’t look to be a lot to separate Grealish and Maddison, so if one seems more easily obtainable than the other then United fans will surely take that.