Manchester United should try using the potential transfer of Jadon Sancho to also lure Tottenham striker Harry Kane to Old Trafford, says Stan Collymore.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Kane in recent days, with a report from the Mail giving them a possible boost as the piece claimed Spurs could let the England international leave for a fee of £200million.

Collymore, however, feels United will face strong competition from Real Madrid for Kane, who has been one of the most lethal goal-scorers in world football in recent times.

Writing in his column in the Daily Mirror, the former Premier League forward stated his belief that Kane could need convincing to make the move to Old Trafford.

The pundit believes Man Utd vowing to also sign Sancho could do them a favour, and the Borussia Dortmund winger has been strongly linked with the club by Sport and others.

The pair could no doubt form a superb partnership for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and an ambitious deal like that could do wonders to persuade Kane to pick Manchester over Madrid.

“I can honestly see Kane going to Real ahead of United in the same way we saw Gareth Bale move to the Bernabeu seven years ago,” Collymore wrote in the Mirror.

“The only hope Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really has of selling Old Trafford as a primary destination for Kane, is if he tells him: ‘We’re not just going to bring you in, Harry, we’re going to bring in Jadon Sancho as well to supply you and maybe a couple of other players on top of him’.

“If Sancho didn’t materialise then I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Kane taking the No.9 shirt from Karim Benzema at Real Madrid, with the Frenchman then heading to the Premier League.”