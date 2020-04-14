Generally a loan spell is meant to either allow a player to continue their development or put themselves in the shop window for a future transfer.

Marcos Rojo definitely falls under the second category there, with it looking like his Man United career is over.

He’s 30 years old but also had the problem where he never truly managed to nail down a spot in the team. He’s versatile, but also lacks the dominance to play at centre back while not being quick or skillful enough to be a great fullback either.

He finally escaped Old Trafford to go back on loan with Estudiantes in Argentina, but he only managed to play once before the shutdown happened.

It appeared the plan was for him to return to Manchester in the Summer and possibly move elsewhere, but a report from The Manchester Evening News has indicated he wants to extend that loan spell.

He said: “If it were up to me, I would talk to Manchester United leaders to stay six more months. I would feel tremendous pain if I had played so little. I’m fully recovered and able to play.”

It might come down to any other interest in him, as there’s no real incentive for Man United to bring him back just to sit in the stands.

That extended loan spell could allow him to get into form and possibly be sold in January to any team that is panicking and needs a defensive signing, so it will be interested to see what happens with him.